Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Renesola (SOL), Enerplus (ERF), Calamp (CAMP), uniQure (QURE)

So far Sunday, September 26, NASDAQ is up 0.19% and the S&P is up 2.52%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Enerplus (ERF – Research Report), Calamp (CAMP – Research Report) and uniQure (QURE – Research Report).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 7.68% in midday trading to $9.67. Shares opened today at $8.98. The company has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.67, marking a 308.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ATNM.

Renesola is down -6.77% in midday trading to $6.47. Shares opened today at $6.94. The company has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.35, marking a 63.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $7.70, which represents a potential upside of 11% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 31, H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $142.8K worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Enerplus is up 6.21% in midday trading to $7.18. Shares opened today at $6.76. The company has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.99, marking a 32.99% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, BMO analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Buy rating on ERF, with a price target of C$11.00, which implies an upside of 63% from current levels. Separately, on July 15, Scotia Bank’s Jason Bouvier maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $134.8K worth of ERF shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Enerplus has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Calamp is up 6.04% in midday trading to $10.19. Shares opened today at $9.61. The company has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.50, marking a 61.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss maintained a Buy rating on CAMP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 46% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Calamp has been positive based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

uniQure is down -5.62% in midday trading to $33.77. Shares opened today at $35.78. The company has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $68.43, marking a 91.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on QURE. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $565.7K worth of QURE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on uniQure has been negative based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

