Suncor Energy (SU) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.91, close to its 52-week high of $25.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Suncor Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.16 billion and net profit of $868 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $614 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company which is specialized in producing synthetic crude from oil sands. The company also engages in exploration, acquisition, development, production, and marketing of crude oil in Canada and internationally. It also markets and trades in natural gas, crude oil, byproducts, refined products, and power.