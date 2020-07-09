Suncoke Energy (SXC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 6, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Suncoke Energy (SXC – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79, close to its 52-week low of $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -16.3% and a 34.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncoke Energy with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.17 and a one-year low of $2.33. Currently, Suncoke Energy has an average volume of 1.04M.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Vansant, Virginia; East Chicago, Indiana; Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. The Brazil Coke segment comprises of its operations in Vitória. The Logistics segment includes the handling and mixing service operations in East Chicago, Indiana; Ceredo, West Virginia; Belle, West Virginia; Catlettsburg, Kentucky; and Convent, Louisiana. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.