Sun Communities (SUI) Initiated with a Buy at BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sun Communities (SUI – Research Report) and a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $143.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Sun Communities has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.67, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

Based on Sun Communities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and net profit of $7.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $302 million and had a net profit of $28.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SUI in relation to earlier this year.

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.