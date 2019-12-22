Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN – Research Report) on December 18 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.30, close to its 52-week high of $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Hotel Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Hotel Properties’ market cap is currently $1.29B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels.