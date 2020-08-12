Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 13, Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.22.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strata Skin Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 391.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Cohen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Windtree Therapeutics, Dynatronics, and Mesoblast.

Based on Strata Skin Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.73 million and GAAP net loss of $1.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.33 million.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.