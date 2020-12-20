December 20, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

By Jason Carr

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEFResearch Report) on December 18 and set a price target of NOK133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and DHT Holdings.

Stolt-Nielsen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.49.

Stolt-Nielsen’s market cap is currently $862.5M and has a P/E ratio of 44.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.61.

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other. The Stolt Tankers segment operates global fleet of deep-sea, regional, coastal, and inland parcel tankers. The Stolthaven Terminals segment provides storage and distribution services to customers worldwide. The Stolt Tank Containers segment offers logistics and transportation services for door-to-door shipments of bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products. The Stolt Sea Farm produces turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. The Corporate and Other segment includes activities by Stolt Bitumen Services and Stolt-Nielsen. The company was founded by Jacob Stolt Nielsen in 1959 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

