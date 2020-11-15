Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF – Research Report) on November 13 and set a price target of NOK133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stolt-Nielsen with a $14.51 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.56 and a one-year low of $5.93. Currently, Stolt-Nielsen has an average volume of 656.

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other. The Stolt Tankers segment operates global fleet of deep-sea, regional, coastal, and inland parcel tankers. The Stolthaven Terminals segment provides storage and distribution services to customers worldwide. The Stolt Tank Containers segment offers logistics and transportation services for door-to-door shipments of bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products. The Stolt Sea Farm produces turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. The Corporate and Other segment includes activities by Stolt Bitumen Services and Stolt-Nielsen. The company was founded by Jacob Stolt Nielsen in 1959 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.