Stitch Fix (SFIX) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50.

Stitch Fix’s market cap is currently $2.3B and has a P/E ratio of 89.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.