Stitch Fix (SFIX) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00, a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.35 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 2.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.