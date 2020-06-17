Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (SFIX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.87, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.34 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 3.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.