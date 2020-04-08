Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Fire & Flower Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 37.5% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.48, which is a 347.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, AltaCorp Captial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.95 price target.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.7 million and net profit of $10.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $153.4K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.