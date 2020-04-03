Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Etsy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.80, close to its 52-week low of $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.77, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Etsy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and net profit of $31.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a net profit of $41.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.