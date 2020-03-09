March 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Twitter (TWTR)

By Carrie Williams

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTRResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $38.29 average price target, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

