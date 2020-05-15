Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for JD (JD)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on JD (JD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

JD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.20.

The company has a one-year high of $49.13 and a one-year low of $25.48. Currently, JD has an average volume of 18.39M.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.