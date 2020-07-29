Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.78.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.92 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.