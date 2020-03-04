March 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVTResearch Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DBV Technologies SA – American is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $6.63. Currently, DBV Technologies SA – American has an average volume of 452K.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

