Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

In a report issued on March 29, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma (PRNB – Research Report), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 34.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Principia Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

Based on Principia Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.14 million and had a net profit of $9.38 million.

Principia Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in design and development oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. It operates through Tailored Covalency platform, which enables to purpose-design and develop small molecule inhibitors of enzymes and receptor ligands with potencies and selectivities that rival those of injectable biologics, yet maintain the convenience of a pill. Its product pipeline include PRN1008, PRN2246, PRN1371, and immunoproteasome inhibitor. The company was founded by Jack Taunton and Richard A. Miller on October 28, 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.