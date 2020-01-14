January 14, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

By Ryan Adsit

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLXResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $369.68, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Imperial Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $385.99 and a one-year low of $252.28. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 6.56M.

