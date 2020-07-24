Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 48.8% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.34.

The company has a one-year high of $1.28 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 103K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.