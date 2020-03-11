Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on Shake Shack (SHAK)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher O`Cull maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.48, close to its 52-week low of $45.52.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.9% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $69.55, which is a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.84 and a one-year low of $45.52. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 1.95M.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.