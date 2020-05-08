Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on PDC Energy (PDCE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Scialla maintained a Hold rating on PDC Energy (PDCE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Scialla ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.7% and a 25.9% success rate. Scialla covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Abraxas Petroleum, Denbury Resources, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDC Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.44, an 88.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.62 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, PDC Energy has an average volume of 2.54M.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.