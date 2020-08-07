Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on Galapagos (GLPG)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $189.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 44.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.31.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Galapagos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.17 million and GAAP net loss of $50.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.