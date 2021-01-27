Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Playags (AGS)

In a report issued on March 19, Brad Boyer from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Playags (AGS – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.37.

Playags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Playags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.28 million and GAAP net loss of $11.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.54 million.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Products, and Interactive Social Casino Games. The Electronic Gaming Machines segment includes server-based and back office systems. The Table Products includes live felt table games, side bets and card shuffler. The Interactive Social Casino Games segment provides casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Its products include slots, cabinets, interactive and table games. PlayAGS was founded in August 2013 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.