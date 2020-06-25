Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

Uncategorized

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Tyron Breytenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE MKT: GSV) on May 6 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.72.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Standard Ventures with a $3.00 average price target, representing a 316.7% upside. In a report issued on June 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Breytenbach is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Breytenbach covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Kinross Gold, and Roxgold.

The company has a one-year high of $1.11 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Gold Standard Ventures has an average volume of 1.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSV in relation to earlier this year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the business of acquisition and exploration in Nevada, United States. It focuses on gold assets of Railroad-Pinion and Lewis Gold projects. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.