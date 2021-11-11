Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on October 29, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA – Research Report), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $239.79 average price target, which is a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $280.61 and a one-year low of $138.43. Currently, Alibaba has an average volume of 24.23M.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It has four business segments: Core Commerce (includes Taobao marketplace, Tmall, 1688.com, Lazada, Alibaba.com and others); Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment (includes Youko Tudou, Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms); and Innovation Initiatives and Others (includes Amap, DingTalk and Tmall Genie). The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.