September 23, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus Releases a Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

By Austin Angelo

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.60.

Keywood has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #748 out of 6928 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.35, implying a 129.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 72.61K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

