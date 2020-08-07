Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Yelp (YELP)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group.

Yelp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.70, a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $1.92B and has a P/E ratio of 88.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YELP in relation to earlier this year.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.