Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mathew Blackman maintained a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS – Research Report) on January 5 and set a price target of $1.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Blackman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 73.5% success rate. Blackman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and Dexcom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Senseonics Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $0.85, a -71.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Senseonics Holdings has an average volume of 6.62M.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.