February 4, 2020   Technology, Top Market News

Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

By Jason Carr

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOTResearch Report) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $170.44 average price target, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Spotify Technology SA’s market cap is currently $26.23B and has a P/E ratio of 50.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.40.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

