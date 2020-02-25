February 25, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIAResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Mercadolibre, and Facebook.

Jumia Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.77 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Jumia Technologies AG has an average volume of 2.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019