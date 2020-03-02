March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Hold Rating on JD (JD)

By Ryan Adsit

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on JD (JDResearch Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.58, close to its 52-week high of $43.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 64.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

JD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.26.

JD’s market cap is currently $47.7B and has a P/E ratio of 60.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.29.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business.

