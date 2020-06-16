June 16, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

By Austin Angelo

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.40.

The company has a one-year high of $1.28 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 120.6K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

