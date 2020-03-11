Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.59, close to its 52-week low of $46.44.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.9% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $65.71 average price target, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $42.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.33 million.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.