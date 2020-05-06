Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Mercadolibre (MELI)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Mercadolibre (MELI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $620.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Mercadolibre has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $709.75, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Mercadolibre’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $674 million and GAAP net loss of $54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $428 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MELI in relation to earlier this year.

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.