Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prometheus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RXDX in relation to earlier this year.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of…