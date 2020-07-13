Stifel Nicolaus Believes Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Ebay (EBAY – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.30, close to its 52-week high of $60.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00, implying a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion and net profit of $3.41 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.41 billion and had a net profit of $518 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.