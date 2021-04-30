Steven Madden (SHOO) Receives a Hold from Telsey Advisory

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Steven Madden (SHOO – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.51, close to its 52-week high of $42.63.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steven Madden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $42.63 and a one-year low of $17.83. Currently, Steven Madden has an average volume of 598.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOO in relation to earlier this year.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear. The Wholesale Accessories segment comprises of branded and private label handbags; belts and small leather goods; and cold weather and selected other fashion accessories. The Retail segment distributes branded women’s, men’s and children’s footwear, accessories, and licensed products to consumers. The First Cost segment earns commissions and design fees for serving as a buying agent of footwear products to mass-market merchandisers, mid-tier department stores,and other retailers with respect to their purchase of footwear. The Licensing segment licenses its trademarks for use in connection with the manufacture, marketing, and sale of outerwear, hosiery, active wear, sleepwear, jewellery, watches, hair accessories, umbrellas, bedding, luggage, and men’s leather accessories. The company was founded by Steven L. Madden on July 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.