Sterling Bancorp (STL) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sterling Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, representing a 32.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sterling Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.49B and has a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.