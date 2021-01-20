Steris (STE) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Steris (STE – Research Report) on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.71, close to its 52-week high of $203.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Steris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.00, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Steris’ market cap is currently $16.11B and has a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STE in relation to earlier this year.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.