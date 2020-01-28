Stephens Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Stephens analyst Tyler Stafford maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank (PFBC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Stafford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Stafford covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Franklin Financial Network, and Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Preferred Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.20, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Preferred Bank’s market cap is currently $914.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.96.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.