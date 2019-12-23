December 23, 2019   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Stephens Releases a Hold Rating on The First Bancshares (FBMS)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Matt Olney from Stephens assigned a Hold rating to The First Bancshares (FBMSResearch Report), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.05, close to its 52-week high of $35.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The First Bancshares with a $37.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.07 and a one-year low of $27.85. Currently, The First Bancshares has an average volume of 63.45K.

