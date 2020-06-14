Stephens Reiterates Overweight on Umpqua Holdings Shares, Sees 28% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stephens analyst Tyler Stafford reiterated an Overweight rating on Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)with a price target of $15, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Tyler Stafford has a yearly average return of -3.0% and a 42.7% success rate. Stafford has a -34.1% average return when recommending UMPQ, and is ranked #5690 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 2 rate Umpqua Holdings Corp stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 53.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $18.00.