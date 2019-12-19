Stephens Keeps Their Hold Rating on The First Bancshares (FBMS)

Stephens analyst Matt Olney maintained a Hold rating on The First Bancshares (FBMS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.67, close to its 52-week high of $34.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.5% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The First Bancshares with a $36.00 average price target.

Based on The First Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.16 million.

