Stephens Keeps Their Buy Rating on IAA (IAA)

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.54.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAA with a $40.63 average price target, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on IAA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $356 million and net profit of $45.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $335 million and had a net profit of $46.6 million.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.