February 18, 2020   Analyst News, Services

Stephens Keeps a Buy Rating on MRC Global (MRC)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on MRC Global (MRCResearch Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.46, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

MRC Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

MRC Global’s market cap is currently $859.7M and has a P/E ratio of 62.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

MRC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

