Stephens Keeps a Buy Rating on Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Chris Cooley from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.76, close to its 52-week low of $24.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Align Tech, and Sientra.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.83.

The company has a one-year high of $46.62 and a one-year low of $24.10. Currently, Boston Scientific has an average volume of 9.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSX in relation to earlier this year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg.