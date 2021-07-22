Stephens Believes MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matthew Breese from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.73, close to its 52-week high of $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Breese is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Breese covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dime Community Bancshares, Univest Of Pennsylvania, and Oceanfirst Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MainStreet Bancshares with a $26.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.83 and a one-year low of $11.75. Currently, MainStreet Bancshares has an average volume of 32.85K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNSB in relation to earlier this year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on February 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.