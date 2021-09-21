Stem Holdings (STMH) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Stem Holdings (STMH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stem Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Stem Holdings’ market cap is currently $61.02M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.64.

Stem Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell, 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas. The company was founded by Adam Berk, Steve Hubbard, Garrett M. Bender and Jim Murphy on June 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.