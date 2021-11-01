Stellus Capital (SCM) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Stellus Capital (SCM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.91, close to its 52-week high of $13.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Pennantpark Investment, and Main Street Capital.

Stellus Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.25, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.98 and a one-year low of $7.98. Currently, Stellus Capital has an average volume of 54.8K.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. It develops company which seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in The US and Canada. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.